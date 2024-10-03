Study: Ads served on traditional news can drive higher attention

Advertisers often express brand safety concerns around aligning their ads with traditional news content – like politics or the economy – even on trusted news sites. As a result, media platform Teads investigated whether advertising near traditional versus soft news content impacted attention, brand outcomes and perceptions.

This comes at a critical time for advertisers, who are increasingly seeking out quality content in a complex environment flooded with ad waste and inflated inventory. Traditional news content empowers advertisers to increase brand trust, stand out from the competition and connect with engaged consumers in a contentious global election year.

“Over the last several years, brand safety concerns and new industry parameters have influenced brands to shy away from advertising alongside traditional news,” said John Trotter, Sr. Director, Research & Insights, Teads. “As a global media platform committed to supporting quality journalism, we see these results as a proof point for brands determining a path forward amidst a focus on global politics, the economy, and other traditional news topics. Consumers are invested in these stories, and advertisers have a prime opportunity to reach engaged key audiences in a traditionally underutilised space.”

The The Power of Traditional News: Enhancing Ad Effectiveness Through Quality Journalism study, conducted by Teads and Lumen Research, the attention technology company, found a strong correlation between attention and upper-funnel brand outcomes when ads were viewed alongside traditional news content (specifically that higher ad attention drove a 77 per cent lift in brand outcomes).

To conduct the study, over 900 consumers were recruited to view news content alongside ads from various verticals – including retail, luxury, technology, CPG, and finance – on trusted news sites such as CNN and Reuters, all on their smartphones. Lumen then conducted a survey that measured prompted brand recall, brand choice, and brand perceptions to understand the impact of news exposure on brand outcomes.

The study found traditional news:

Drove 18 per cent higher reader interest in traditional hard-news vs lifestyle and culture-driven headlines;

Boosted article engagement by 35 per cent; and

Increased ad attention by 20 per cent.

“If marketers and business leaders continue to shy away from investing in the news, the continued defunding of news will continue and also, brands will miss out on the ability to reach incredibly valuable audiences,” said Alexis Williams, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Stagwell. “This is the time to reverse the vicious cycle of defunding news and to support the journalism that underpins our societal future. As stated in our print ad that ran prominently in New York Times, New York Post, POLITICO, USA Today, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and other prominent newspapers, this is the time to reverse the vicious cycle of defunding news and to support the journalism that underpins our societal future.”

Ahead of the upcoming presidential election, it’s important to keep in mind how consumers react to trending news globally. Whether it be an article on women athletes or weather-related disasters, brands can feel assured that consumers are separating the ad from the article.

“There’s a myth that advertising next to bad news is bad for business. Our work with Teads showed that the ads served on traditional news content can drive higher attention and outcomes without impacting brand sentiment,” said Mike Follett, CEO, Lumen Research. “As election season gets into full swing, advertisers who are avoiding news content should realize that not only are they defunding quality journalism, they are also missing a golden business opportunity.”