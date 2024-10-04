Bouzoubaa named CEO of M7 Group

Yassine Bouzoubaa has been appointed CEO of M7 Group, the Canal+ International subsidiary in Benelux and Central European territories.

Bouzoubaa succeeds Hans Troelstra. He will take up his new position on January 1st 2025, reporting to Jacques du Puy, President of Canal+ International.

Bouzoubaa began his career in 1998 in management consulting, notably with Accenture, where he specialised in the media and telecoms sectors. He joined the Canal+ Group in 2009 as Operations Director for Maghreb, then Director of Projects and Development for Canal+ France in 2013 . In 2017, he became Sales, Marketing and Performance Management Director for Canal+ International.

In a press statement, Canal+ said: “Canal+ Group warmly thanks Hans for his commitment to the company, and salutes his professionalism and expertise, both in successfully running the subsidiary’s business and in its perfectly orchestrated integration within the Group. The Group wishes him every success in the realisation of his future projects.”