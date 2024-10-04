CIMM adds 15 new members

The Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM) has announced that 15 new members have joined the organisation since March 2024, including: Canada Media Fund, Capgemini, Captify, Digital Envoy, Digital-i, Experian, Extreme Reach, Havas media, Knot Simpler, LinkedIn, Mandell Blockchain Advisors, Verisk, Video Research USA and Wurl.

CIMM has also enhanced its executive team with the appointment of Evan Cohen as SVP of Projects and Strategic Initiatives and the promotion of Tameka Kee to SVP of Programming and Operations.

“CIMM has experienced a period of growth and development, with an expanded mission, new members, and a wider program of work, driven in part by the recent incorporation of The Attention Council as a new CIMM Working Group. We believe strongly that meaningful collaboration can deliver effective change, and we’re delighted to welcome a group of innovative companies into the Coalition,” said Jon Watts, Managing Director of CIMM. “As the industry continues to navigate critical challenges across the measurement and currency landscape, we look forward to working with these organisations to cultivate improvements, best practices and innovations across the media and advertising ecosystem. And with this growth, the addition of Evan Cohen to our leadership team and Tameka Kee’s expanded role will be invaluable in helping to support the effective delivery of our programme.”

Joining CIMM with more than 25 years of experience as a strategy consultant, research professional and startup operator across media and technology, Cohen will be responsible for the management and execution of CIMM’s research studies and strategic initiatives, working closely and collaboratively with CIMM’s members.

Prior to CIMM, Cohen helped leading media and entertainment companies such as Fremantle, Channel 4, ITV, NBCU and Viacom adapt to business model disruption as a strategic consultant. He also worked in the startup ecosystem for many years – building and managing teams, and leading fundraising, operations, finance, marketing and strategic partnerships. He was instrumental in building Lyft’s East Coast business, served as the COO/CFO of Foursquare, where he joined as the sixth full-time employee, and ran strategy and operations at Bebo, an early social network. He also ran an accelerator for early-stage startups at Human Ventures. Earlier in his career, Cohen was SVP for Jupiter Research.

“CIMM is a driving force within the media landscape – supporting practical yet innovative improvements to legacy systems and processes in alignment with the ever-evolving ecosystem,” said Cohen. “I look forward to providing our members and the industry at large with strategic initiatives that move media measurement forward.”

In Kee’s expanded role, she will now oversee marketing, communications and all event development for CIMM.