Google unveils AI video search

Google has rolled out a new feature which will allow users to search the internet by taking a video on their smartphone.

Video search will let users point their camera at something, ask a question about it, and get search results. Android and iPhone users globally can gain access to the feature by enabling ‘AI Overviews’ in their Google app. The feature only supports English at launch.

A Google blog post explained: “Today, we’re taking another big leap forward with some of our most significant Search updates to date, using AI to dramatically expand how Google can help you, from finding just the right information you need to exploring any curiosity that comes to mind.”

“[..] Now you can use [Google] Lens to search by taking a video, and asking questions about the moving objects that you see. Say you’re at the aquarium and want to learn more about some interesting fish at one of the exhibits. Open Lens in the Google app and hold down the shutter button to record while asking your question out loud, like, ‘why are they swimming together?’ Our systems will make sense of the video and your question together to produce an AI Overview, along with helpful resources from across the web,” the blog added.

The option to ask a question with your voice is also now available any time users take a photo with Lens. They can point their camera, hold the shutter button and ask whatever’s on their mind.