ITV revives Bullseye for Xmas special

Celebrated British game show Bullseye is returning to ITV, with cricketing legend Freddie Flintoff at the presenting helm.

Bullseye is one of the UK’s most successful game shows, and in a new Christmas special each playing team will be made up of an amateur dart player, known as the ‘thrower’, and their team partner, the ’knower’. They will combine their skills, throwing darts at different game boards, whilst answering questions correctly for points and prizes.

The 1 x 60′ programme for ITV was commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment & Daytime Commissioning ITV and Joe Mace, Entertainment Commissioning Editor ITV. It will be Executive Produced by Paul McGettigan, Head of Entertainment, 12 Yard Productions.

Flintoff commented: “’I love the darts and Bullseye was one of my favourite shows as a kid. Can’t quite believe I’ll get to host this Christmas special. You can’t beat a bit of Bully.”

Rawcliffe said: “Bullseye is back and we can’t wait to welcome Freddie Flintoff back to ITV too. It’s a real treat to have both as key parts of our Christmas schedule on ITV1 and ITVX this year.”

Michael Mannes, Managing Director, 12 Yard Productions, added: “We are delighted to have acquired the rights to Bullseye, one of the most iconic game shows ever. And the timing could not be better considering the popularity of darts. Freddie is the perfect host for it and we can’t wait for the show to be back on ITV.”

The original series aired on ITV from 1982 until 1995, presented by Jim Bowen. A revival produced by Granada Yorkshire for the Challenge TV network, was hosted by Dave Spikey and aired in 2006.