JioCinema names Chatterjee as Chief Business Officer

JioCinema, the Indian digital entertainment destination, has announced the appointment of Ishan Chatterjee as Chief Business Officer.

JioCinema says that Chatterjee’s appoinnment reflects its commitment to accelerate its transformation into a tech-enabled company, delivering seamless digital experiences to its rapidly expanding user base.

As Chief Business Officer, Chatterjee takes charge of overall monetisation for JioCinema. In this role, he is responsible for Revenues from Sports, and SMB revenue growth across sports and entertainment. Chatterjee joins JioCinema from YouTube India where he served as Managing Director and played a pivotal role in shaping the platform’s strategy and growth in the country. With over two decades of experience, including 13 years at Google, Ishan has also held roles at McKinsey and Hindustan Unilever.

Chatterjee will play a key role in JioCinema’s leadership team and will closely work with Kiran Mani.