Moonbug hires Miller in Senior Director role

Moonbug Entertainment, a part of Candle Media, has tapped Beatriz Miller as Senior Director of Distribution and Originals for North America.

Miller’s hire comes as the global entertainment company continues their expansion in the North American market through both originals and distribution of blockbuster shows such as CoComelon, Blippi and Little Angel. Miller will report to Nicolas Eglau, Moonbug’s Global Head of Distribution.

Miller joins Moonbug after a seven-year stint at Netflix, where she most recently worked in Global Strategy and Operations. There, she led cross-functional and cross-regional teams in developing and implementing new frameworks, processes, and tools for content acquisition, and managed end-to-end commercial deals with external partners. Prior to Netflix, Miller served as the Head of Global Digital Media and Rights Distribution at NBCUniversal/Telemundo, where she directed a team responsible for global distribution and oversaw commercial deals.

“As Moonbug revs up our expansion efforts in the North America markets in originals and distribution, we are thrilled to be bringing on someone with such an impressive track record in both sales and content strategy to spearhead this growth,” said Eglau. “Bea Miller’s expertise in the acquisition and sale of content perfectly positions her to scale Moonbug’s presence in the US and beyond.”

“As a longtime admirer of the global entertainment powerhouse Moonbug Entertainment has become, I am so excited to join the team and help supercharge the company’s North America expansion,” added Miller. “With a one-year-old at home, I also know firsthand the importance of safe, engaging and educational content and look forward to ensuring more families get a chance to interact with Moonbug’s suite of family-favorite shows.”

Currently based in Miami, Miller will relocate to LA in the beginning of 2025.

The news comes on the heels of Moonbug announcing the promotions of Katelynn Heil to the newly created position of Head of Brand Marketing and Franchise Strategy, and Mike Katzman to Blippi General Manager as well as the hiring of Juliette Premmereur in the newly created role of Senior Director, Social Media and Manuel Reveiz, Director Distribution and Partnerships for LatAm.