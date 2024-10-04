Orange Spain launches Orange TV Libre

Orange Spain has launched its new OTT service, Orange TV Libre, offering over 90 TV channels and live football for free until the end of the year. From January, the streaming service will cost €7.99 a month – €2 less than the €9.99 cost of its main rival Movistar Plus+.

The streaming service is initially to Jazztel’s subscribers and Orange customers with no set-top-box. In the near future, the company plans to open it up to all platforms .

The 90 TV channels include the likes of Warner TV, AXN, Eurosport 2, Comedy Central, AMC, Calle 13, Syfy and Paramount Channel among others, offering a variety of content such as movies, TV series, children programming and documentaries. It will also include one live football match from La Liga every week, as well as three matches from Spain’s second division and one match from the Champions League. Other sport available on the service includes major cycling competitions, tennis Grand Slams, motorsport competitions, snooker. boxing and UFC.

Orange TV Libre can be used on five connected devices simultaneously, with some content available in 4K with surround sound. It is also possible to download content to watch later without an Internet connection.

Subscribers can access the streaming platform without a STB, and it is mainly targeted at customers who do not wish to take any other services such as a mobile or broadband contract.