Prime Video to increase ad load
October 4, 2024
Prime Video streaming service is set to increase the number of ads viewers see whilst using the streaming service if they don’t pay the extra £2.99/$3.99 fee to remove them.
Amazon will roll out more adverts on the service early in the new year, according to a report in the FT. It’s unclear just how much the volume will grow.
Prime Video began showing viewers commercials in January. In a statement to the FT, Amazon said it started with a “very light load” as a “gentle entry” with its introduction of ads. Commercials within content will “ramp up a little bit more into 2025”, the statement added. Additionally, ads will appear on screens when viewers pause content. Carousel ads will also pop up during a binge watch, allowing customers to browse and purchase products during ad breaks.