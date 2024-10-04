Sky Sports Racing handed rights to 2024 Breeders’ Cup

The Breeders’ Cup in North America is considered the world championship meeting in horse racing, and the rights to this year’s event have been awarded to Sky Sports Racing in the UK.

Sky Sports Racing will cover both days from Del Mar in California, including the Breeders’ Cup Classic, the feature race of the meeting on day two.

Derby Winner City of Troy Bidding to Make History

There is extra anticipation for the Breeders’ Cup Championship this year as Derby winner City Of Troy is set to feature in the Breeders’ Cup Classic. The Aidan O’Brien-trained colt is the 2/1 favourite in the racing odds for the race.

City of Troy is one of the leading horse racing tips for the Breeders’ Cup Classic as he has had a sensational year on the track, winning three Group One races. His latest triumph came at York in the Juddmonte International.

No Derby winner has ever gone on to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic in the same year, so City of Troy will be looking to make history at Del Mar. Although he has no experience on dirt, his sire, Justify, was a US Triple Crown winner, so he is bred to thrive on the surface.

Huge Audience Expected to Tune In to Cheer On European Runners

Just like the Ryder Cup in golf, the Breeders’ Cup has a USA vs Europe feel to it. Many European racing fans will be tuning in to cheer on their horses at the meeting, as they bid to get the better of the home team.

European horses have an excellent record in the turf races at the Breeders’ Cup, as they are very familiar with the surface in the UK, Ireland and France. The Breeders’ Cup Turf has been dominated by European trained horses in recent years, while Team Europe has also done well in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf.

The boys in blue strike in the Sheema Classic Rebel’s Romance delivers for team @godolphin#ドバイワールドカップ | #競馬 pic.twitter.com/aiIIEEDuZx — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 30, 2024

Rebel’s Romance represents one of Europe’s best chances at the meeting this year in the Breeders’ Cup Turf. The six-year-old has been a successful globetrotter in recent seasons, recording victories at the highest level in Germany, Hong Kong and the UAE.

Sky Sports to Use NBC Coverage Across Their Programme

Although Sky Sports will have their own in-studio presenter and a reporter on the ground at Del Mar for the 2024 Breeders’ Cup meeting, they will also be using NBC’s coverage throughout the evening.

NBC are the host broadcaster of the Breeders’ Cup, and they will have a huge team of presenters and pundits covering the two days. One of them is Nick Luck who is very familiar with UK-based horse racing fans, as he used to front Channel 4 Racing.

The quality of NBC’s coverage of the Breeders’ Cup has often been praised, as they use drones and jockey cameras to give viewers the best possible view of the races. There are also interviews with all the winning connections after each contest.

The 2024 Breeders’ Cup takes place between 1-2 November and there are 14 races across those two days.