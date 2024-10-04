TF1 outlines full-funnel digital marketing platform

Following the launch of TF1+ at the start of this year, TF1 group is taking its digital acceleration strategy to the next level with the unveiling of its advertising roadmap for the streaming space.

In this era of digital marketing, advertisers are adopting ever more sophisticated strategies aimed at creating brand interactions throughout the consumer lifetime value. TF1 group is subsequently looking to take full advantage of the plasticity of digital to make TF1+ a full-funnel marketing platform, working on brand awareness and image as well as conversion.

TF1 PUB, the company’s in-house ad sales agency, is rolling out its first full-service suite of integrated ad solutions backed by innovative tech. The platform will offer:

• Premium display formats such as Cover+ (exclusive embedding on the video player homepage) and In-Content Banner (embedding in recommended content feeds), massively boosting brand recognition right from the home page and on through browser pages, across all screens.

• New personalised content engines with no restriction on integration or viewing time; for example, the Collection offer reinforces brand image by putting the brand centre stage and recommending content aligned on the brand’s universe and values.

• A range of Playable Ad formats that gamify the ad experience, to encourage engagement with partner brands and interaction with streamers.

• Shoppable Ad formats giving streamers a click-to-buy option that amplifies conversion without interrupting the TF1+ viewing experience.

These new products, due to be launched from Q1 20025.

TF1’s Graph:ID initiative and partnership with Habu (LiveRamp)

TF1+ is now adopting a 100 per cent data-driven approach, using tech to stratify audiences with greater granularity and make ad campaigns even more effective. This all starts with a new innovation, developed by the TF1 Datech hub in association with Snowflake, called Graph:ID.

Due to launch in January 2025, Graph:ID is the new single access point to information about users of TF1+, TF1 Info and TF1 PUB. It will be enhanced with data from around twenty partners in retail and data spheres including Infinity Advertising, Unlimitail and Cdiscount. Overall, that represents around 25 million stratified user profiles on TF1+, 100 activation criteria, and targeting granularity with 1,200 data segments (including over 500 in retail). A key benefit for advertisers is the ability to use Graph:ID at every stage of their campaigns, and to obtain sophisticated insights to significantly optimise campaign impacts.

TF1 group will also partner the launch of Habu (LiveRamp) in France, under an exclusive one-year deal. This data collaboration platform is inter-operable with all the clean rooms available in the advertising market and will offer a streamlined, enhanced customer experience.

Finally, accessibility to 98 per cent of DSPs (Demand Side Platforms) means that from 2025 TF1+ can offer maximum buyability and a full scope programmatic offer across all formats, in association with tech partners such as FreeWheel and Magnite.

Enhanced campaign performance reports

TF1+ is also upscaling its value proposition for brands with enhanced campaign performance reports, featuring new KPIs to measure and optimise ROI in real time and accessible using a single integrated dashboard through Graph:ID:

– De-duplicated coverage across 4-screen streaming, to measure reach as accurately as possible and control capping.

– Co-viewing, going beyond standard criteria (such as completion) and giving the option to monitor additional contacts co-viewing on a TV screen.

– Systematic attention measurement in partnership with xpln.ai.

– Systematic carbon reporting for ad campaigns.

Rodolphe Belmer, TF1 group Chairman & CEO, commented: “We launched TF1+ in January with high editorial and tech ambitions, and the launch has been a real success. The rollout of the platform is ongoing, driven by our third party content aggregation strategy and our expansion of distribution across the French-speaking world. Our ambition now is to make TF1+ the no.1 digital marketing platform. What we bring is massive reach across TV screens, data at scale, and now a full suite of integrated ad solutions and innovative technology. We conceived TF1+ as being the first platform to make full use of tech, data, and the plasticity of digital to embrace the entire consumer lifetime value, so that brands can successfully deploy their digital strategies. We’re excited to be launching this innovation here in France, and to make the French market a global pioneer.”