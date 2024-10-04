Thaicom-10 satellite to be launched by SpaceX

Thaicom, the Asian satellite and space tech company, has announced that its subsidiary, Space Tech Innovation Limited (STI), has signed an agreement with SpaceX for the launch of Thaicom-10, Thaicom’s upcoming, next generation, software-defined, high throughput satellite (SD-HTS).

Thaicom-10 satellite, built by Airbus Defence and Space SAS (France), will provide over 120 gigabits per second (Gbps) of capacity. This state-of-the-art technology will allow flexibility and instant configuration to adapt dynamically to the customers’ needs. The satellite will provide extended connectivity over the region for Thaicom’s customers and partners across the Asia Pacific.

Thaicom-10 will be launched on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, the world’s first orbital class rocket capable of reuse, from Florida, US. The satellite will operate at the 119.5 degrees East orbital slot.

Patompob (Nile) Suwansiri, CEO at Thaicom, commented: “Thaicom has a long-standing partnership with SpaceX, based on trust in their cutting-edge technology and Falcon 9’s unrivaled reliability. Our relationship started with the successful launch of the Thaicom 6 satellite in 2014, which was one of the earliest Falcon 9 missions. This was followed by the launches of other satellites in Thaicom’s fleet, which strengthened our continued trust in SpaceX. With this agreement, Thaicom will be able to optimize our investment and achieve reliable, cost-effective access to space for our Thaicom-10 satellite.”