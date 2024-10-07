Data: Netflix tops UK streaming market in Q3

JustWatch, the streaming guide, has released updates on the UK market share of all major streaming platforms across 60 different countries. The results reflect data collected in Q3 2024.

Netflix continues to secure the streaming crown, securing 27 per cent of the streaming market in the UK. Prime Video is in second place with shares more than Apple TV+, ITVX, Now TV and Channel 4 combined (22 per cent). Disney+ takes third place with 21 per cent.



Market share development in 2024

Channel 4 and Disney+ are leading growth in the UK market with shares increasing by +1 per cent each. Meanwhile, Netflix suffered from a -1 per cent downward shift.



Methodology



JustWatch’s Market Shares are calculated based on user interest in its website and mobile apps. User interest

in the UK is measured by adding movies or TV shows to their watchlist, clicking out to a streaming service or filtering multiple streaming services, and selecting the relevant streaming service.