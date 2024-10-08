Clunes, Morrissey reunite in Neil & Martin’s Bon Voyage

Neil Morrissey and Martin Clunes are set to reunite for factual entertainment series Neil & Martin’s Bon Voyage (3×60’) produced by Expectation for comedy channel Gold.

Having famously starred together as flatmates Tony and Gary in celebrated sitcom Men Behaving Badly, this new series sees Morrissey take Clunes take a road trip through France, the country that has become Morrissey’s second home. From Normandy, through the Alps and to Morrissey’s home and cider apple orchard in the South, and taking in food, landscapes and local traditions, the two friends will reconnect and reminisce on a professional and personal relationship that spans thirty years.

Morrissey said: “It’s fantastic we have this golden opportunity to reunite so I can introduce my pal Martin to all the things I love so much about France, along with some Gallic treasures I’ve always wanted to see. I’ve fallen in love with this country, its glorious food, its delicious wine, and knowing Martin has an EU passport, I’m fairly certain he’ll be relocating here once I’ve finished with him.”

Clunes commented: “I’m really looking forward to all the sights, sounds, tastes, people and experiences Neil’s lined up for me in France. Most of all I’m looking forward to spending a great deal of time with my old mate Neil, who I’ve grown to miss more than ever since he’s absconded to a country which he claims has the best scenery, food and wine on earth – is he right? I intend to find out by devouring the lot of it and seeing what I can remember afterwards.”

Neil & Martin’s Bon Voyage is commissioned for UKTV by Kirsty Hanson, Senior Commissioning Editor, Factual and Factual Entertainment, with Helen Nightingale, Head of Factual and Factual Entertainment Commissioning, and ordered by Adam Collings, Director of Programming, Factual and Factual Entertainment, and Hilary Rosen, Director of Commissioning. Neil & Martin’s Bon Voyage is produced by Expectation, with Ben Wicks as Executive Producer, Lucy Evans as Series Producer and Harry Forte as Producer. It was developed by Amy Dallmeyer and Owen Braben and the series is directed by Leo McCrea.

Hanson said: “Neil & Martin’s Bon Voyage promises to be warm, nostalgic and a privileged birds-eye view on Neil and Martin’s genuine and witty friendship.”

Adam Collings, Director of Programming, Factual and Factual Entertainment, UKTV, said: “This is a wonderful way to see Neil and Martin back together again. Gold viewers will love watching the pair of them reconnect.”

Wicks added: “We’re elated Neil and Martin are reuniting to film a three-part buddy movie around the beautiful French countryside. Hats off to the wonderful people at Gold for backing a reunion as long overdue, and every bit as exciting as that of Noel and Liam, without resorting to dynamic pricing.”

Neil & Martin’s Bon Voyage will air on Gold in 2025.