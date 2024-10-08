CosmoBlue Media appoints Gültan as Macademia CEO

CosmoBlue Media, a specialist in digital distribution and media innovation, has announced the appointment of Levent Gültan as the new Chief Executive Officer of Macademia alongside Da Vinci and Azoomee, a family entertainment group acquired by CosmoBlue Media in September. Levent brings over 20 years of leadership experience in media management, telecommunications consulting and digital entrepreneurship.

Levent joins Macademia following his recent role on the Management Board of Kino Polska TV, where he built the team that spearheaded a successful operational and financial turnaround. His previous leadership at Mediakraft saw him play a pivotal role in establishing one of Europe’s largest YouTube Multi-Channel Networks. Additionally, Levent’s contributions to digital innovation in Turkey’s startup ecosystem have left a lasting impact on the digital media landscape.

Berk Uziyel, CEO of CosmoBlue Media, commented: “We are excited to welcome Levent Gültan as CEO of Macademia. His impressive track record in digital media and management will further solidify Macademia’s position as a leader in family entertainment. With his expertise, we are confident in Macademia’s potential for continued growth and success in the global market.

Douglas Lloyd, the current CEO and Co-Founder of Macademia, will continue with the company as a consultant to ensure a smooth leadership transition and provide ongoing strategic guidance. Additionally, Estelle Lloyd, the current COO and Co-Founder of Macademia, will continue her role as Chief Strategy Officer, focusing on the company’s edtech product growth and vision.

Gültan added: “I am deeply honoured and confident in taking on the responsibility of leading Macademia. With Azoomee and Da Vinci’s tremendous global reach, supported by a talented and dedicated team, we have the opportunity to make a real difference. I’m eager to collaborate closely with everyone to continue delivering inspiring, educational, and entertaining content to families worldwide.”