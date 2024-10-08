EE retail partnership with Sky Stream

EE, the consumer brand for the BT Group, and Sky have announced a retail partnership that will see Sky Stream launch across EE stores, via the EE website and EE telesales from October 15th.

The partnership builds on a relationship established in 2017 and forms part of EE’s strategy to partner with consumer electronics and entertainment providers to offer its customers a wide range of options. It will allow customers to order Sky TV products with EE’s home broadband. It also forms part of Sky’s strategy to provide the best entertainment experience to every home.

Introducing Sky Stream will enhance the EE TV portfolio, giving customers a choice of viewing platform. Sky Stream will be available to purchase from EE both with EE home broadband and mobile.

Launched in 2022, Sky Stream is a plug and play box giving customers access to entertainment streamed straight to any TV over WiFi, in Sky’s Entertainment OS experience, designed to make it quicker and easier for viewers to find the content they desire. Sky Stream is home to over 100,000 hours of content across more than 150 channels and 50 entertainment apps such as Disney+, Apple TV, BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4, YouTube, Discovery+ and more. Sky Stream packages start from £28 per month for Sky Entertainment and Netflix.

Marc Allera, CEO at EE, commented: “As part of our strategy for new EE, we’re continually looking to partner with some of the world’s leading brands to provide our customers with the very best in entertainment. Extending our partnership with Sky allows us to give customers even greater choice, so they can take a TV service that best suits their lifestyle, matched with EE’s great new home broadband offering.”

Sophia Ahmad, Chief Consumer Officer at Sky, added: “Sky Stream offers a transformative viewing experience, making it even easier for customers to access Sky’s market-leading entertainment offer, with no dish required. We’re excited to be partnering with EE to take the benefits of Sky Stream into the front rooms of even more customers, bringing them one of the highest standards in viewing experience combined with great live sport and award-winning Sky Originals all in one place.”

Commenting on the deal, Paolo Pescatore, Founder, TMT Analyst at PP Foresight, said: “This latest tie-up is part of a wider strategic collaboration between both companies. It is a logical move that makes sense for both parties given their respective positions and aspirations. Fits in nicely with the BT Group strategy for EE consumers. One of the areas of focus is to extend its presence in the home, by working with partners to provide its customers with a broad range of compelling products and services. For Sky, this further cements its position as a leading provider of pay-tv services in the UK. Significantly, this is the first time we will see a Sky product being marketed and sold by EE (beyond NOW, at least). Others will be looking at this deal with interest and potentially seeking to replicate it.”