Kartoon Channel’s gaming FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus

Kartoon Studios has launched Kartoon Channel’s videogame FAST channel through Samsung TV Plus in three European territories – the UK Italy, and Spain. In addition, through a joint venture with Power Kids, Kartoon Channel will be offered in India. These new territories will immediately provide Kartoon Channel with a footprint of over 1.5 billion new viewers.

Tapping into kids’ appetite for gaming content, Kartoon Channel’s new Video Game Heroes FAST channel features the Ccmpany’s tentpole series Kidaverse Roblox Rumble and some of the most iconic video game brands, including Sonic X (pictured) and Donkey Kong Country. Viewers can also test their knowledge via interstitials from the fast-paced quiz show KC Pop Quiz and Sunny Bunnies, who hop through wild adventures as they find solutions.

The channel includes new Kartoon Channel Video Game Heroes graphics, navigation idents, on-screen bugs, and interstitials, all delivered in a family-friendly, child-safe environment, carefully curated by Kartoon Studios. Kids can access Video Game Heroes via Samsung TV Plus on the family’s main at-home TV, family-shared tablets, and mobile phones.

“Gaming is a popular way of consuming content for kids six to nine because it meets two key needs: escapism and connection,” said Paul Robinson, President of Kartoon Channel Worldwide. “Parents are seeking safe, entertaining content for their children to watch, and Kartoon Channel provides that environment. We have programmed the channel to deliver a diverse, gender-neutral community and give kids a gaming-led entertainment experience with which parents should feel very comfortable.”