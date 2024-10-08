MedOne, Redge Technologies deliver video CDN services in Israel

A strategic partnership has been formed between Redge Technologies, a leading provider of OTT and edge computing technologies in Central and Eastern Europe, and MedOne, Israel’s leading data centre operator, to offer video CDN (Content Delivery Network) services in the Israeli market. This partnership combines Redge Technologies’ state-of-the-art software solutions with MedOne’s extensive data center, Cloud infrastructure and connectivity capabilities.

Founded in 1999, MedOne operates Israel’s most advanced data centers and local cloud. Having four underground facilities that provide maximum security and redundancy. MedOne serves a wide range of sectors, including finance, government, and telecommunications. Its data centres and cloud are well known for their resilience, ensuring continuous operations, business connectivity, and critical services throughout the country.

The partnership will enable Redge Technologies to provide its CDN software, leveraging its edge computing architecture and years of experience in delivering content to millions of users. As part of the initiative, MedOne will provide its top-tier data centre facilities, robust local cloud and network connections to ensure that the CDN service delivers excellent performance and low latency throughout the country. In order to ensure optimal service, Redge Technologies will manage software maintenance and technical support, while MedOne will provide the cloud, physical space and network connections required.

Amir Gershon, Head of Sales Department at MedOne, commented:” I see this partnership as a game-changer for the Israeli media and broadcasting industry. By combining Redge Technologies’ advanced CDN solutions with MedOne’s robust infrastructure, we are poised to deliver unparalleled content distribution, superior performance, scalability and reducing latency for broadcasters and content providers seeking direct-to-consumer strategy across the country”

“This partnership with MedOne opens up new opportunities for us in delivering content to the Israeli market. By combining our advanced CDN solutions with MedOne’s reliable infrastructure, we can ensure exceptional service quality, minimal latency, and full scalability for users in Israel. It is another step in our mission to deliver top-tier content across the globe,” added Wojciech Turak, Head of Product Engineering, Video Delivery.