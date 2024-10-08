SkyShowtime adding Premium plan

SkyShowtime has unveiled its new Premium plan, which will be offered alongside its existing Standard with Ads and Standard (previously named Standard Plus) plans. SkyShowtime Premium will be available in all of SkyShowtime’s 20+ markets simultaneously on October 29th including Albania, Andorra, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

The Premium plan is ad-free and features all of SkyShowtime’s Hollywood movies, new and exclusive series, and local original programming – complete with an enhanced service. With the ability to stream on up to five devices simultaneously, the entire family can now watch shows and movies – many in 4K – without any interruptions. Plus, Premium members can handpick up to 100 titles for offline viewing too, ensuring they can access entertainment on the go.

SkyShowtime CEO, Monty Sarhan, commented: “From the start, SkyShowtime has always been committed to giving consumers choice and delivering great entertainment at a great price. We are delivering on that promise—first with our Standard with Ads plan and now with the introduction of our new Premium plan that offers customers all of the great SkyShowtime entertainment they love, but with additional features including more simultaneous streams, more downloads, and a growing selection of 4K UHD content. SkyShowtime was the first to offer an ad-supported plan in these markets and, with our Premium plan, we continue to lead: we are the first streaming service to offer all three plan types – Standard with Ads, Standard and Premium – across these markets.”

The SkyShowtime Standard with Ads, Standard and Premium plans will be available direct-to-consumer via the SkyShowtime app across Apple iOS, tvOS, Android devices, Android TV, Google Chromecast, LG connected TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, select distribution partners across its markets, and through its website. Pricing for the Premium plan starts from €8.99, pricing for the Standard plan starts from €5.99 and pricing for the Standard with Ads plan starts from €3.99. Pricing will vary per market.

SkyShowtime’s portfolio of new, exclusive, and original programming hitting screens in the coming months includes: A Quiet Place: Day One, Kung Fu Panda 4, Landman, Lioness (S2), Mamen Mayo, Schmeichel, Śleboda, The Agency, The Darkness, The Day of the Jackal, The Fall Guy and Yellowstone (S5 Part B).