Spain: 4m watch time-shifted TV daily

An average of 4 million people in Spain watch day time-shifted TV content on a daily basis, with an accumulated audience of 20.5 million viewers in September, according to a report from the firm Barlovento Comunicación.

Out of those 4 million, 26 per cent dedicated less than 30 minutes to time-shifted content; 23 per cent between 30 and 60 minutes; 29 per cent between one and two hours; 12 per cent between two and three hours; and 10 per cent over three hours.

Over half (54 per cent) of these viewers are women, and 46 per cent are aged between 45 and 64 years old.

The channels boasting the most time-shifted viewers are La 1, Antena 3, Tele 5, La Sexta, Cuatro, La 2, TV3, Cine M+, Movistar Plus+ and Atreseries.

In thematic pay TV, time-shifted content represents 10 per cent of pay-TV consumption.