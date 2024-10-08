Static Waves acquired by XOSQE

Live video and e-commerce company XOSQE has signed an agreement to acquire FAST channel creator and distributor Static Waves Media Group. The newly formed entity will operate under the brand name XOSQE Media.

International television distribution veteran Marco Frazier has been named CEO of XOSQE. Arun Maljaars will lead XOSQE Media as CEO, bringing his expertise in channel and content distribution and partnerships to the company. Linn Adolfsson is Chief Creative Officer.

“With the acquisition of Static Waves Media Group, XOSQE is strategically positioned to expand its influence in both the traditional and new media spaces,” said Maljaars. “The merging of these companies and the convergence of e-commerce, the creator economy, traditional entertainment, and advanced technology will provide us with opportunities that no other company has been able to collectively and effectively capitalise upon globally.”

Static Waves Media Group, known for its innovative approach to FAST channels, has established a significant presence across the global media sector. Over the past year and a half, Static Waves has developed, marketed and/or distributed several FAST channels, including EarthDay 365 with actress/activist Pamela Anderson and K2 Studios; K-Wave, an original K-Pop focused FAST Channel in partnership with South Korea’s Arirang; and myco TV, a channel focused on the potential of Web3-related technologies, including crypto currency and other blockchain-supported innovations. Recently, Static Waves also launched Western Sho, a FAST channel with hundreds of hours of remastered Westerns, and Kung Fu Movies, featuring martial arts films.

“Static Waves has excelled in the FAST channel space, but by combining its expertise with XOSQE’s advanced LIVE e-commerce technology solutions, we will unlock unprecedented opportunities,” added Frazier. “Advertisers will not only be able to target their messages more effectively, but will also enable consumers to make purchases seamlessly while engaging with the content.”

As XOSQE Media continues to expand its offerings and capabilities, the company says it will announce new partnerships, programme launches, and advancements in technology over the coming months. Additionally, the company will be announcing key leadership appointments and staffing to support its growing operations and strategic goals.