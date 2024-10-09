bp pulse partners with Sky Go

bp pulse, one of the UK’s largest EV charging networks, is partnering with Sky Go, the streaming service for Sky customers, to enhance the electric vehicle charging experience.

A new campaign, brought to life by Sky Media and Mindshare, features a 30-second TV commercial showcasing how bp pulse and Sky Go work together. The creative hook leans on a modern twist to the classic drive-in experience, offering both convenience and premium entertainment for bp pulse and Sky customers.

The campaign execution leverages Sky Media’s AdSmart and digital targeting capabilities, to deliver geo-location messaging to reach a custom-built audience segmentation based on bp pulse charging locations.

The partnership will extend to social media, where bp pulse will provide curated entertainment recommendations spanning across an array of genres which can be enjoyed by the whole family. These clip compilations will include bp pulse pre-roll bumpers, as well as a bp pulse watermark present throughout to keep the brand top-of-mind for customers as they enjoy Sky Go content.