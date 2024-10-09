bp pulse partners with Sky Go
October 9, 2024
bp pulse, one of the UK’s largest EV charging networks, is partnering with Sky Go, the streaming service for Sky customers, to enhance the electric vehicle charging experience.
A new campaign, brought to life by Sky Media and Mindshare, features a 30-second TV commercial showcasing how bp pulse and Sky Go work together. The creative hook leans on a modern twist to the classic drive-in experience, offering both convenience and premium entertainment for bp pulse and Sky customers.
The campaign execution leverages Sky Media’s AdSmart and digital targeting capabilities, to deliver geo-location messaging to reach a custom-built audience segmentation based on bp pulse charging locations.
The partnership will extend to social media, where bp pulse will provide curated entertainment recommendations spanning across an array of genres which can be enjoyed by the whole family. These clip compilations will include bp pulse pre-roll bumpers, as well as a bp pulse watermark present throughout to keep the brand top-of-mind for customers as they enjoy Sky Go content.
Elen Macaskill, Chief Customer Officer at bp pulse, commented: “Through this partnership, we’re redefining what it means to charge your EV. Not only are we providing a convenient and fast EV charging network, but we’re also offering entertainment to pass the time, keeping our customers engaged and entertained while they power up,”
Sam Wood, Client Director at Mindshare Invention, said: “With hero creative that champions both the bp pulse brand and their effective EV charging network, and a supporting contextually-targeted social campaign – together bp pulse, Sky Go and Mindshare have created an engaging multi-channel partnership that will entertain viewers and highlight the benefits of out of home charging on-the-go.”
Karin Seymour, Director of Client and Marketing at Sky Media, added: “Our collaboration with bp pulse offers a perfect partnership of relevance and entertainment – we’re combining our market-leading targeting capability to deliver an engaging and relevant message to the growing number of EV households.”