Samba TV partners with IRIS.TV

Samba TV, a provider of TV technology for audience data and omniscreen measurement, has announced its partnership with IRIS.TV, the content data platform, to enhance contextual advertising and measurement with artificial intelligence (AI). The collaboration will leverage Samba AI to analyse extensive video catalogues from major digital media and connected TV (CTV) publishers indexed with the IRIS_ID. The IRIS_ID is a universal content identifier that enables publishers to securely share granular video-level data with advertisers. The combination aims to provide privacy-forward contextual targeting solutions bolstered by next-generation measurement of reach, frequency, and business-based outcomes.

With access to millions of hours of streaming content, Samba AI will offer advertisers insights into video content, enabling more granular contextual targeting, including topics, genres, logos, actors, sentiment, brand safety, and more, underscored by more accurate measurement across platforms. With IRIS.TV, advertisers can target over 500 billion monthly ad requests through their preferred ad platforms.

“Our industry has been riddled by a conflict between context and audience,” said Samba TV Co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin. “This partnership with IRIS.TV represents convergence – reconnecting context and audiences to achieve measurable gains for marketers. By applying our AI to any IRIS-enabled publisher, we’re not only expanding contextual advertising attributes but also providing advertisers with more accurate and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. This collaboration embodies our commitment to delivering new and more scientific approaches to advertising without compromising on privacy principles.”

IRIS.TV Co-founder and CEO, Field Garthwaite, added: “The integration of Samba AI strengthens the rich contextual intelligence on every IRIS_ID, providing advertisers with deeper insights and targeting capabilities while giving our publishing partners new ways to monetize their content.”