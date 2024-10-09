CNN en Español launches streaming channel in Spain

CNN en Español has launched a 24-hour streaming channel in Spain, now available on Rakuten TV and closely followed by Samsung TV Plus on October 16th, and LG Channels later this month.

CNN en Español’s multi-platform experience includes CNNEspanol.com, CNN en Español Radio, CNN Español, YouTube and active engagement on X, Facebook, Threads, WhatsApp and Instagram. Audiences in Spain will now have access to an additional layer of content, from documentaries, interviews and analysis on the network’s flagship programming led by its renowned journalists, to entertainment, sports, health, lifestyle, fintech and more.

“We are so pleased to deepen our presence in the Spanish market, for long a goal of our team as we witnessed the growing interest of Spanish audiences in our news content from Latin America and around the world on CNNEspanol.com,” said Cynthia Hudson, senior vice president and managing director of CNN en Español and Hispanic strategy for CNN/US. “This move brings our compelling programming content and talented journalists to a brand new audience, marking an exciting new chapter for CNN en Español in Europe.”

Humphrey Black, Vice President, Distribution, CNN International Commercial, added: “Expanding on CNN’s success in reaching new audiences through FAST channels and streaming, we are delighted to make CNN en Español available to audiences in Spain and increase access to the valuable around the clock reporting.”

To mark the launch, CNN en Español teams will produce two of their flagship programmes from Madrid in October, Café CNN with Alejandra Oraa, and Conclusiones with Fernando del Rincón. During their visit, Oraa and Del Rincón will conduct interviews with prominent figures, including politicians, literary icons, athletes, artists, chefs, and other key players currently making news in Spain.