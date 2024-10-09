Connatix, JW Player merge

JW Player (JWP), the video streaming and data insights platform, is merging with Connatix, the video delivery and monetisation solution, forming JWP Connatix. By unifying JWP’s broadcast-level live and on-demand streaming, data and workflow capabilities with Connatix’s full stack advertising and content technology, JWP Connatix becomes a comprehensive independent video technology and monetisation platform for broadcasters, publishers and advertisers.

“Over the past several years, how and where viewers consume video has radically changed. As a result, media companies require innovative solutions that allow them to maximise audience engagement and help optimise revenue across disparate monetisation models, whether it be advertising, subscriptions or commerce,” said David Kashak, Co-founder and CEO of Connatix. “Together, JWP Connatix fulfills that requirement, by accelerating our companies’ mutual visions to create a world where premium video viewing, powered by best-in-class technology, meets high-quality monetisation experiences, enabling media leaders to deliver exceptional results.

“By joining forces, JWP Connatix ushers in a new era for digital video. The complementary nature of our businesses enables us to bring a unique combination of scale, product breadth, and industry expertise to the market,” added Dave Otten, CEO and Co-Founder of JWP. “Perhaps even more important, we are bringing together two knowledgeable, dedicated teams, whose skill-sets and values are a perfect match for what we want to create as a single company. We could not be more excited about this partnership and look forward to shaping the future of digital video together.”

As part of the transaction, Otten will become CEO of the combined company, while Kashak will serve as its Chairman. JWP Connatix will be headquartered in New York City with additional offices in London, Cluj-Napoca, Eindhoven, Skopje, and Tel Aviv.