French regulators urge greener TV sector    

Audiovisual usage represented 2.9 per cent of France’s electric consumption, or 13 TWh and 0.9 per cent of its carbon footprint, in 2022.

For the first time, TV regulator Arcom along with telecoms watchdog Arcep and environmental agency Ademe have conducted a study about the audiovisual industry’s environmental impact. They want to initiate action to limit the growth as forecasts show the carbon footprint of audiovisual demand could increase by 30 per cent by 2030.

The carbon footprint of all audiovisual usage accounted in 2022 for 5.6 million tons of CO2 equivalent, or around a third of the France’s digital carbon footprint.

Monitored by research firm I Care by Bearing Point, the study has evaluated the impact of the main modes of audiovisual broadcasting, terminals, networks (high and very high speed fixed, mobile, terrestrial and satellite) and data centres. It covers all usages like linear and replay TV, radio, VoD and streaming.

Receivers, and TV sets in particular, are the main contributors to the environmental impact, generating between 72 and 90 per cent of CO2, far ahead of networks (9 to 26 per cent) and data centres (1 per cent to 3 per cent).

Fixed and mobile networks represent nearly 95 per cent of the carbon impact of networks solicited for audiovisual usages owing to the dominant share of VoD and linear TV in IPTV. The remaining 5 per cent corresponds to the DTT and radio (FM, DAB+) broadcast network.

The study also highlights that advertising can increase the carbon impact of video viewing by up to 25 per cent, particularly for uses requiring programmatic advertising (such as video sharing platforms and catch-up TV).

According to Arcom and Arcep, a combination of eco-design and usage measures could reduce the environmental impact of the sector by a third. The extension of devices’ lifespan – such as the promotion of digital moderation and toggling settings (image and sound quality) could also act as major levers.