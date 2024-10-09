PIF eyes DAZN stake

PIF, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is reportedly exploring the purchase of a minority stake worth around $1 billion in DAZN, the sports-streaming service backed by billionaire Len Blavatnik.

If a deal is reached it could increase the fund’s influence in European football as DAZN is a key broadcasting partner for Italy’s Serie A, Spain’s La Liga, Germany’s Bundesliga and France’s Ligue 1.

PIF, chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is part of a consortium that owns Premier League football club Newcastle United as well as other Saudi Pro League clubs including Al-Nassr, where Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays. It has invested billions into other high-profile sports such as Formula 1 and golf in recent years.