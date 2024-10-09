Riyadh Season signs DAZN deal

Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, has announced that Riyadh Season has entered into a multi-year partnership with DAZN, which will see the sports entertainment platform become the official exclusive worldwide and co-exclusive MENA broadcaster of all of its sports and entertainment events.

Building on its successful promotion and delivery of the 2023 edition of Riyadh Season, DAZN will be a host broadcaster for all events, with a commitment to enhancing the proposition with “significant investment in production and innovation”, helping to further develop the Season’s reputation for staging events and experiences with some of the biggest names from entertainment and sport.

Riyadh Season content will appear on the front page of the DAZN app globally, featuring interactive features, while fans will also be able to access documentaries, news, trailers, interviews, as well as buy tickets and merchandise directly on the platform.

In addition, DAZN will be the global distributor and exclusive OTT broadcaster of Riyadh Season’s boxing events for outside the MENA region and collaborate on innovative features for boxing fans.