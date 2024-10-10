Apple TV+ launching on Prime Video US

Apple TV+ will be available via Prime Video in the US later this October as an add-on subscription for $9.99 per month.

Prime members who subscribe to Apple TV+ via Prime Video will have access to premium entertainment including Severance, Slow Horses, Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Presumed Innocent, Shrinking, Hijack, Loot, Palm Royale, as well as hit films such as Wolfs, The Instigators and more, plus Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball sporting events.

“Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering a wide selection of premium programming including Amazon MGM Studios Originals, live sports, licensed movies and series, the industry’s largest catalogue of titles to rent or buy, and over 100 additional streaming subscriptions,” said Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President and Head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, “As we continue to expand our offering and make it easy for customers to personalise their streaming experience directly in one app, we are proud to welcome Apple TV+ and its popular and critically-acclaimed shows, films and events to Prime Video.”

“We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to as many viewers as possible,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s SVP of Services. “We’re thrilled that Prime Video will now offer Apple TV+, giving viewers an incredible breadth of viewing options.”