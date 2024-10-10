Guinness reveals most in-demand TV shows

With the release of Guinness World record 2025, GWR, the global authority on record-breaking achievements, and Parrot Analytics, a specialist in entertainment analytics and content valuation, have shared data regarding the most in-demand TV shows.

“In today’s ever-expanding media landscape, it’s fascinating to see which TV shows resonate most profoundly with audiences around the world,” said Craig Glenday, GWRs Editor-in-Chief. “What truly amazes us this year is the enduring popularity of established franchises like Game of Thrones. The show’s ability to reclaim the top spot as the most in-demand series globally speaks volumes about its lasting impact and the powerful storytelling that continues to captivate new and returning fans alike. Thanks to Parrot Analytics’ unparalleled insights, we’re able to delve deeper into these trends and celebrate the shows that define our global culture.”

The latest edition highlights the remarkable resurgence of Game of Thrones. The release of its prequel series, House of the Dragon, in August 2022, not only captivated audiences with its new storyline but also reignited global demand for the original series: Worldwide demand for Game of Thrones surged over 50 per cent before the prequel’s release and remained elevated for many months thereafter. With 73 episodes over eight seasons, Game of Thrones has reclaimed its throne as the most in-demand series in the world for 2023, serving as the cornerstone of this expanding franchise (Season 2 of House of the Dragon aired in 2024 and a new spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, will debut in 2025).

“Seeing the continued global staying power of Game of Thrones is remarkable,” said Samuel Stadler, VP Marketing for Parrot Analytics. “The interplay between House of the Dragon and the original series showcases how new content can rejuvenate and expand a franchise’s fan base. Many die-hard fans re-watched Game of Thrones before diving into the prequel, while new viewers discovered Game of Thrones after watching House of the Dragon. This renewed interest significantly amplified demand both before and after the prequel’s release. Our partnership with Guinness World Records allows us to highlight these fascinating dynamics, and we’re thrilled to share these insights with fans and record enthusiasts worldwide.”

The most in-demand TV series in the world for the period January 17th 2023 to January 16th 2024, as featured in Guinness World record 2025, are:

Game of Thrones (HBO) with 74.5 times the global average demand Most in-demand Soap Opera TV series: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) with 33.4 times the global average

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) with 52.5 times the global average Most in-demand Teen Drama TV series: Euphoria (HBO) with 34.9 times the global average

Loki (Disney+) with 55 times the global average Most in-demand Legal Drama TV series: Billions (Showtime) with 40.7 times the global average

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC) with 35.8 times the global average Most in-demand Documentary TV series: Planet Earth III (BBC One) with 25.8 times the global average

Stranger Things (Netflix) with 60.9 times the global average Most in-demand Action & Adventure TV series: The Mandalorian (Disney+) with 58.5 times the global average

The Last of Us (HBO) with 67.6 times the global average Most in-demand Animated TV series: Jujutsu Kaisen (JNN) with 71.2 times the global average

Secret Invasion (Disney+) with 102.4 times the global average Most in-demand Horror TV series: Wednesday (Netflix) with 34.2 times the global average

Audiences interact with content through multiple touchpoints in today’s attention economy and only Parrot Analytics captures the entire consumer journey on a global scale, able to quantify the value of content, IP and franchises. The resurgence of Game of Thrones exemplifies this phenomenon: Both long-time fans re-engaging with the series and new viewers discovering it after House of the Dragon have contributed to its sustained popularity. This dual engagement significantly boosted global demand both before and after the prequel’s release. HBO’s selective strategy showcases how introducing new content without over-saturating the market can revitalise and expand a franchise’s audience, proving that they certainly know how to create shows with staying power.