Instacart, Roku expand ad partnership

In an expanded partnership Instacart, the US grocery technology company, and Roku are providing valuable insights that consumer-packaged goods (CPG) advertisers need to connect with relevant audiences.

With interactive ad formats, enhanced targeting capabilities and closed-loop measurement, these brands can now get more from their advertising efforts – whilst consumers are closer to personalised shopping experiences while watching TV in the comfort of their homes.

Instacart and Roku first partnered in 2023 to offer advertisers insights to measure the impact of TV ads on e-commerce purchases. A number of brands including have leveraged the Instacart x Roku advertising partnership. This collaboration is showing strong results that demonstrate the power of integrating streaming and shopping, translating advertisers’ media efforts to sales. On average, across multiple advertisers, 52 per cent of streamers who purchased a product they saw advertised on Roku via Instacart were new-to-brand.

The new Instacart and Roku advertising capabilities now available to all advertisers include:

● Shoppable ads: On Roku, CPG advertisers can create a direct path to purchase from their ad creative via text messaging or QR code, with Instacart as the landing destination. With Instacart, people watching Roku can go from seeing an ad to getting the advertised products in their hands in as fast as an hour – shopping from their favourite retailers.

● Home Screen ad formats: Advertisers can now make targeted, high-impact shoppable placements on the Roku Home Screen that drive users to purchase those products on Instacart. This premium real estate enables brands to capture the attention of viewers as they decide which shows they want to watch on Roku.

● Targeting: Now brands can also reach consumers on Roku better, by delivering more relevant ads based on their Instacart purchase behaviour. Advertisers can layer their Roku campaigns with Instacart first-party data to build category-based audience segments, both granularly (e.g., consumers who have bought their category and brand, lapsed users, or consumers new to their category or brand) as well as more broadly (e.g. consumers who have purchased kids products or zero sugar products), depending on their campaign objective.

“We are proud to expand our partnership with Roku, creating an advertising experience that helps people see an ad and get that product from their TV screen to their doorstep in as fast as an hour,” said Tim Castelli, Vice President of Global Advertising Sales at Instacart. “With our combined scale and advanced data insights, we’re delivering precision targeting, highly relevant ads, and measurable outcomes in a privacy-compliant way to drive performance at a new level. Together, we are transforming how CPGs connect with consumers, making every ad not just an impression, but a direct pathway to purchase.”

“In 2023, we partnered with Instacart to unlock TV measurement. Now, a year later, we’re turning our attention to what every modern CPG marketer needs: massive scale and full-funnel solutions,” said Jay Askinasi, SVP, Head of Global Media Revenue and Growth at Roku. “Advertisers can utilise even more of the Roku experience, from Home Screen ad placements to interactive shoppable ads. With the click of the Roku remote, users can make a purchase directly from their TV screen.”