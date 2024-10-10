More Disney titles coming to ITVX

ITV has acquired Welcome to Chippendales and Culprits from Disney Entertainment. Both series will be available to stream for free on ITVX later this year.

Welcome to Chippendales tells the true story of Somen Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire – and let nothing stand in his way in the process. The cast includes Kumail Nanjiani (pictured), Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis and Annaleigh Ashford with recurring guest stars Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, Andrew Rannells and Spencer Boldman alongside guest stars Nicola Peltz Beckham and Dan Stevens.

Crime thriller Culprits centres on Family man Joe Petrus is living the American dream with his fiancé and step-kids. However, unbeknownst to them, Joe was involved in a mysterious crime three years ago and now his dangerous past is about to catch up with him. When a killer starts targeting the crew behind the crime, Joe realises it’s only a matter of time before his family is targeted. He returns to London to track down his old gang and find out who is coming after them. The British cast includes Nathan Stewart-Jarret, Niamh Algar, Gemma Arteton, Eddie Izzard and Kirby.

The deal was negotiated by ITV Head of Content Acquisitions Sasha Breslau.

The titles join Under the Banner of Heaven and Extraordinary that ITV previously acquired from Disney.