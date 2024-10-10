Pinewood opening Indie Film Hub

Pinewood Group has announced a new market offering being launched in summer 2025, exclusively to support filmmakers in the UK who are taking advantage of the UK’s newly introduced Independent Film Tax Credit (IFTC). The announcement of the Pinewood Indie Film Hub coincided with a visit by Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, who toured the wider Pinewood Studios site.

The new film hub will incorporate sound stages, as well as production offices and ancillary areas such as workshop space. The facility will have support services and packages designed to meet the unique needs of lower budget, independent films – while having access to the Pinewood Studios ecosystem from camera hire to drone photography to post production. Independent producers will also be welcome to use the ‘Prep Den’ to develop their projects before being green-lit. The facility will be serviced by 100 per cent renewable electricity sources and available to film productions with budgets that sit within the IFTC framework from summer next year.

Nandy (pictured) said: “Pinewood’s new state-of-the-art facility will be a huge boost for the UK’s indie filmmakers, offering first-rate infrastructure and on-site expertise to bring more British productions to the big screen. Together with our new indie film tax relief, we are delivering targeted investment and support for the UK’s world-leading screen industries, designed to inspire more award-winning storytelling, help drive economic growth and strengthen Britain’s competitive advantage in a fierce global market.”

David Conway, CEO of Pinewood Group, said: “UK film production is at the heart of Pinewood and Shepperton Studios’ DNA, and our aim with the new Pinewood Indie Film Hub is to further catalyse the independent film sector in the UK, boosting creativity and attracting further investment into the UK. In this highly competitive global market, we welcome the new IFTC and feel it is going to further consolidate the UK’s leading position in the screen industries.”

Ben Roberts, BFI Chief Executive, said: “Pinewood’s new studio space and access to high-level production facilities specifically for filmmakers who are now going to be able to make new films here in the UK through the new Independent Film Tax Credit for UK films, is great news for the UK industry. It will also further bolster the UK’s global reputation for making great home-grown films and create opportunities to grow our talent in front of and behind the camera.”

Cllr Martin Tett, Leader, Buckinghamshire Council, added: “Buckinghamshire is one of the most filmed and film friendly counties in the UK with Pinewood at its heart. Pinewood’s new independent film hub will bring more productions to our wealth of unique locations across our county.”