SES extends Sky deal

The previous contract, signed in May 2022, was worth €84 million, but terms for this latest agreement were not revealed.

SES’s satellites at the 28.2/28.5 degrees East orbital position deliver a wide range of channels to more than 17 million TV households in the UK and Ireland.

Under this latest agreement, SES will continue providing capacity to enable Sky to deliver satellite channel offerings to Sky Q subscribers across the UK and Republic of Ireland. SES will extend the capacity for multiple transponders, with expiration dates through 2029. This new agreement also extends SES’s back-up services contract with Sky until the end of 2027.

“We’re pleased to continue our long-standing collaboration with SES, reinforcing our commitment to providing the best viewing experience to all customers – whether they’re watching on our much-loved Sky Q satellite platform, or over our IP products, Glass and Stream,” said Nick Herm, Chief Business Officer at Sky. “This contract renewal provides us with the reliability we need to continue to deliver our market-leading TV offer and broad mix of channels to Sky Q customers across the UK and Ireland.”

“This important contract renewal with Sky reflects our ongoing commitment to deliver the highest levels of performance, service reliability and reach to our customers,” added Norbert Hölzle, Global Head of Media at SES. “As one of Europe’s leading media and entertainment companies, Sky trusts our satellite network to provide its viewers with a premium TV experience. This extension underscores the value satellites continue to deliver in the evolving media landscape to broadcasters and audiences alike.”