Starz, BritBox launch US bundle offer

Starz and BritBox have launched a bundle offer in the US that allows new customers to access both digital platforms through a single subscription.

The launch coincides with the debut of new series from Starz and BritBox, offering audiences access to Starz’ lineup of action, thriller and female-driven programming alongside BritBox’s curated selection of classic and contemporary British television.

“Partnerships have always been key for us as a complementary premium service, and we are excited to now offer bundles through our own retail platform,” said Alison Hoffman, President, Starz Networks. “We believe this expanded offering adds value for adult audiences seeking prestige, high-quality premium programming and provides an incredibly seamless and low-friction consumer experience.”

“It’s a transformative time in the industry, but what audiences want remains the same: authentic, bold, exceptional storytelling,” added Robert Schildhouse, President, BritBox North America and General Manager, BritBox International. “BritBox is excited to launch its first-ever bundle with Starz, allowing us to introduce the inimitable qualities of British TV to a new audience.”

The direct-to-consumer bundle is priced at $14.99/month – a 25 per cent savings for both apps.

Premiering today [October 10th] is the Starz dark comedic drama series Sweetpea, starring Ella Purnell as a seemingly ordinary woman living a dangerous double life. Subscribers can also watch the new drama Three Women, starring Shailene Woodley and Betty Gilpin, and the Season 7B premiere of the time-traveling series Outlander, starring Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe, on November 22nd.

New series coming soon to BritBox include Passenger, a crime drama from the producers of Chernobyl starring BAFTA-winner Wunmi Mosaku premiering October 17th and Joan, starring Sophie Turner in the role of Joan Hannington, in a drama inspired by the life of the UK’s most notorious jewel thief, premiering December 5th. Sherwood from Olivier-winning writer James Graham and starring multi-award nominees David Morrissey, Lesley Manville and David Harewood, returns for season 2 on November 14th.