Survey: Younger generations watch most horror content
October 10, 2024
Prime Video has conducted a global survey to find out how customers are getting their share of scary movies and TV shows this autumn.
As Halloween approaches, the research reveals that younger generations are more likely than older generations to watch scary movies and TV (Gen Z: 91 per cent, Millennials: 87 per cent, Gen X: 76 per cent, Boomers: 58 per cent).
Further survey highlight include:
- Audiences who watch scary movies and shows do so: for the adrenaline rush (50 per cent), to get into the Halloween season (34 per cent) and to get scared (26 per cent).
- Nearly 3 in 5 of the global audience (59 per cent) is likely to choose a scary movie or show over other genres during autumn. Preference for scary content over other genres is strongest in Mexico (76 per cent), Spain (71 per cent) and the US (61 per cent).
- Scary movie and series viewers prefer to watch scary movies and shows with someone else or their pet (45 per cent).
- Scary movie and series viewers rank the following subgenres as their top 3 favourites: Psychological horror (55 per cent), Supernatural (50 per cent) and Action horror (47 per cent).
- Globally, favourite scary movies include classics, such as: The Exorcist (45 per cent), The Silence of the Lambs (36 per cent), and Halloween (32 per cent), which are all available on Prime Video.
- In the US, Halloween is the top movie, with 45 per cent of scary movie and TV viewers selecting it as their favourite.