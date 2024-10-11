Apple debuts scripted film captured in Apple Immersive Video

Apple has launched Submerged, the first scripted short film captured in Apple Immersive Video, which is available to watch for free on Apple Vision Pro. Apple Immersive Video is a media format that leverages ultra-high-resolution 3D video and Spatial Audio to put viewers in the centre of the action.

Submerged, written and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Edward Berger, invites viewers onto a WWII-era submarine and follows its crew as they wrestle to combat a harrowing attack. This thrill ride showcases the storytelling experiences made possible by Apple Immersive Video.

“Apple Immersive Video allows Apple Vision Pro users around the world to experience the next generation of sports, documentaries, and music performances. With Submerged, an immersive film from visionary director Edward Berger, we’re excited to premiere the next generation of narrative filmmaking,” said Tor Myhren, Apple’s vice president of Marketing Communications. “Vision Pro places you in the middle of the story — inside a densely packed submarine, shoulder to shoulder with its crew. That deep sense of immersion just wasn’t possible before, and we can’t wait to see how it inspires filmmakers to push the boundaries of visual storytelling.”