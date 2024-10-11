Apple debuts scripted film captured in Apple Immersive Video
October 11, 2024
By Nik Roseveare
Apple has launched Submerged, the first scripted short film captured in Apple Immersive Video, which is available to watch for free on Apple Vision Pro. Apple Immersive Video is a media format that leverages ultra-high-resolution 3D video and Spatial Audio to put viewers in the centre of the action.
Submerged, written and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Edward Berger, invites viewers onto a WWII-era submarine and follows its crew as they wrestle to combat a harrowing attack. This thrill ride showcases the storytelling experiences made possible by Apple Immersive Video.
“Apple Immersive Video allows Apple Vision Pro users around the world to experience the next generation of sports, documentaries, and music performances. With Submerged, an immersive film from visionary director Edward Berger, we’re excited to premiere the next generation of narrative filmmaking,” said Tor Myhren, Apple’s vice president of Marketing Communications. “Vision Pro places you in the middle of the story — inside a densely packed submarine, shoulder to shoulder with its crew. That deep sense of immersion just wasn’t possible before, and we can’t wait to see how it inspires filmmakers to push the boundaries of visual storytelling.”
“Apple Immersive Video is a wonderful new medium that expands the horizon of storytelling,” added Berger. “Apple Vision Pro inspired me to tell a story in a way that just wasn’t possible before, and in the process, it changed the way my team and I think about creating a story. This immersive technology pioneered by Apple is going to change the future of filmmaking.”
Shot on location in Prague, Brussels and Malta over three weeks, Submerged was filmed using a full-scale 23-ton submarine set made with real steel, brass and metal that was modeled after WWII-era vessels. Significant portions of the set were built to withstand being fully submerged, and featured practical camera traps and special effects that were uniquely rigged to expose Apple Immersive Video cameras to sparks, steam, water and fire without breaking viewers’ sense of immersion. Cast members who might appear out of frame or focus in a 2D feature were meticulously scripted, and participated in extensive stunt rehearsals, including freedive training in dive tanks and open water, to maintain continuity and realism.
Viewers can also go behind the scenes of Submerged with a short film that shows how the cast and crew crafted the immersive drama exclusively for Apple Vision Pro.