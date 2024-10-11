DirecTV launching FAST platform

DirecTV has announced plans to launch a dedicated free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform – MyFree DirecTV – in the US on November 15th.

At launch, MyFree DirecTV will provide viewers with direct access to curated FAST Channel content and an on-demand library, with additional channels slated to join the platform throughout 2025 and beyond. The service will be accessible nationwide online, via mobile and on select smart TVs and streaming devices.

MyFree DirecTV integrates DirecTV’s Your TV content aggregation carousel. Introduced earlier this year, Your TV combines a user’s selected favourites with their most watched content to immediately put programming front and center from the moment the TV is turned on.

“DirecTV envisions a brighter TV future that offers consumers quality content with more choice and more control at the right value. The launch of MyFree DirecTV will do just that,” said Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer at DirecTV Advertising. “We’re laser-focused on strengthening our investment in this area as we empower our advertising clients to reach new audiences with targeted and contextual solutions and innovative ad formats.”

MyFree DirecTV will also serve as a starting point for consumers looking to experience DirecTV, including access to several genres of content, including sports, entertainment, kids and family, news and lifestyle.

Kent Rees, an industry veteran of 20 years, joins DirecTV as General Manager of MyFree DirecTV. Rees will oversee DirecTV’s FAST operations, channel strategy, and the MyFree DirecTV launch. Rees recently joined DirecTV from Sling TV, where he led the expansion of Sling Freestream. Earlier in his career, Rees was the Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager of FAST Studios and worked for Pop TV, Participant Media and IFC when each experienced significant ratings growth.

“Kent is an experienced leader who knows the ins and outs of the FAST market and will be an integral part of the leadership team dedicated to creating a unique consumer experience,” said Vikash Sharma, Head of Product, DirecTV.