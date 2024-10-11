FCC’s Rosenworcel speaks out on broadcast licence threats

Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has spoken out following repeated calls by former President Trump to revoke the licences of broadcast stations for political reasons.

“While repeated attacks against broadcast stations by the former President may now be familiar, these threats against free speech are serious and should not be ignored,” she stated.” “As I’ve said before, the First Amendment is a cornerstone of our democracy. The FCC does not and will not revoke licences for broadcast stations simply because a political candidate disagrees with or dislikes content or coverage.”

Chairwoman Rosenworcel has previously spoken out against efforts by political candidates or government officials to influence the content shared by broadcast stations. Following the Presidential debate in September, she rejected calls by former President Trump to revoke ABC’s licence. She has also warned against threats by the Florida government against broadcast stations.