Willow launches cricket-focused FAST channel in US

Willow has announced the launch of Willow Sports, North America’s cricket-focused Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) channel. Willow Sports offers fans free access to live marquee matches, classic games and more.

Willow Sports is available on a number of streaming platforms, including Sling Freestream, Fubo, DistroTV, Plex, Free Live Sports, YuppTV and KaroStream, where viewers can catch select ICC Women’s T20 World Cup matches beginning on October 13th.

“Over the past year, cricket’s popularity has skyrocketed in North America, largely fueled by USA’s stunning victory over Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and the second season of Major League Cricket,” said Todd Myers, COO of Willow. “With this growing enthusiasm, Willow Sports will bring cricket further into the spotlight, offering free access to some of the most exciting matches and tournaments. American cricket fans have never had greater access to the second most popular sport in the world.”

Willow Sports launches with a diverse lineup featuring select live matches from major competitions such as the IPL and ICC events, including the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, beginning with coverage of the highly anticipated match between the dominant defending champions Australia and 2020 runners-up India on October 13th. With a huge slate of live women’s matches, Willow Sports is the home of women’s cricket in America. Viewers also have access to unforgettable performances from top athletes, along with full-length replays and highlights of iconic moments like Virat Kohli’s record-breaking century and the USA’s aforementioned victory over Pakistan.

This announcement comes on the heels of a wave of deals for Willow, having recently partnered with several streaming services and regional sports networks, including Fubo, YES Network, ROOT Sports, NBC Sports Bay Area, Monumental Sports and Bally Sports.