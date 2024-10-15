A Tavola launches on Il Globo TV

Dedicated Italian cooking and lifestyle channel, A Tavola, has launched on the Il Globo TV streaming platform available worldwide outside Italy.

Italian expats and lovers of Italian culture and food will be able to enjoy A Tavola’s content through Il Globo TV’s apps, further expanding the range of Italian channels and content available on the Il Globo TV service.

A Tavola is dedicated to Italian chefs and gastronomy. With a mix of nostalgic food shows and celebrity chefs, and soon to encompass innovative technologies that will make for an even more immersive cooking experience, A Tavola showcases all of Italy’s culinary delights – from every village, town, and region across the peninsula. Shows in the lineup include Club delle Cuoche, Masseria Sciarra and Piacere Pizza as well as a range of originally produced content shining a light on the nation’s most popular food spots and chefs.

“Food in Italy is the lifeline of Italian culture. We eat, breathe and eat food,” said Andrew Miller, CEO of Red Bishop Media. “A simple home dish can transport us into our nonna’s kitchen or even give us inspiration for a new plate to share with friends and family. We are very excited to partner with Il Globo TV and to bring a piece of Italy into Italian expat homes. To make them feel that a slice of la bella Italia is only a click away.”

Il Globo TV Content Director Nicoletta Larobina said the addition of the food channel to Il Globo TV’s ever-growing stable of channels continues the streaming service’s mission to provide the best TV from home for expat Italians. “We are thrilled to be working with Red Bishop Media to make the A Tavola channel and a wide selection of video on demand lifestyle content available on Il Globo TV,” she added.

“The bridge between cultures that Il Globo began building in November 1959, linking Italy with Australia, is becoming easier thanks to new technologies,” Larobina continued. “Almost 65 years after our first few newspaper pages were prepared in Melbourne, Il Globo has extended to not only oaer daily news service ilglobo.com and radio access via Rete Italia, but now also oaer Il Globo TV for viewers across the world. Times have changed, but the essence of the Il Globo project that started out six decades ago has never changed: that is, to serve the community, to act as a bridge between Italy and Italians overseas, not only providing information but also spreading the nation’s language, traditions, and culture.”

Il Globo TV is available in all countries outside of Italy. The service includes an array of live channels direct from Italy as well as films, documentaries and cartoons on demand. All plans are available with a 7-day free trial