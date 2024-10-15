BBC News cuts 155

The BBC is to eliminate 155 jobs from across its news operation as part of a wider cost-cutting strategy. The move will save £24 million (€29m), according to an internal memo sent to staff.

The BBC set out a £500 million annual savings and reinvestment plan in May 2022, with a further £200 million of additional cuts announced subsequently. Across the BBC there will be a reduction of more than 500 roles, comprising 1,200 post closures and the addition of 700 new positions.

The FT reports that the news operation will slash 185 roles and open 55 new ones — a net reduction of 130 posts. Its media operations division is also proposing to close the equivalent of 25 posts.

The cuts include closing its bespoke Asian Network News service, axing its HARDtalk interview programme and synchronising the production of news bulletins used on Radio 5 Live and Radio 2. Domestic radio stations would also take World Service news summaries overnight rather than producing their own.