Google goes nuclear to power AI centres

Google plans to purchase nuclear energy from multiple small modular reactors (SMRs) to be developed by Kairos Power in order to power its artificial intelligence (AI) data centres.

The initial phase of work is intended to bring Kairos Power’s first SMR online by 2030, followed by additional reactor deployments through 2035. Overall, this deal will enable up to 500 MW of new 24/7 carbon-free power to US electricity grids which Google says will help more communities benefit from clean and affordable nuclear power.

In a compnay blog post, Michael Terrell. Google Senior Director, Energy and Climate, said: “This agreement is part of our efforts to develop and commercialise a broad portfolio of advanced clean electricity technologies to power our global data centers and offices. This approach will complement our use of variable renewables, like solar and wind, and help us reach our ambitious 24/7 carbon-free energy and net-zero goals. The next generation of advanced nuclear reactors offers a new pathway to accelerate nuclear deployment thanks to their simplified design and robust, inherent safety. The smaller size and modular design can reduce construction timelines, allow deployment in more places, and make the final project delivery more predictable.”

“Investing in advanced nuclear technology can also provide direct economic benefits to communities across the US Nuclear power has the highest economic impact of any power generation source, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE), and creates high-paying, long-term jobs. The agency estimates reaching 200 GW of advanced nuclear capacity in the US by 2050 will require an additional 375,000 workers,” he added.

Kairos Power’s technology uses a molten-salt cooling system, combined with a ceramic, pebble-type fuel, to efficiently transport heat to a steam turbine to generate power. This passively safe system allows the reactor to operate at low pressure, enabling a simpler more affordable nuclear reactor design.