Green joins Eurovision Song Contest in Director role

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has appointed Martin Green in a new role as Director overseeing the Eurovision Song Contest.

Green’s track record as an executive producer of major events includes the ceremonies of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Hull UK City of Culture 2017, the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 and the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Liverpool in 2023 on behalf of Ukraine.

“Martin’s experience, strategic thinking and creative energy will be invaluable to the song contest as we get set for the 2025 event and evolve into the future,” said Jean Philip De Tender, the EBU’s Director of Media and Deputy Director-General. “The creation of this senior role and Martin’s appointment reflect how we’re building on the history and the strengths of a unique platform that celebrates the power of music to bring people together.”

Green, who was made CBE in the 2017 UK Queen’s New Year Honours List, is currently Vice President of global live events at the entertainment company TAIT. He will start as Director of the ESC in November.

Launched in 1956 as a live broadcasting experiment with seven nations competing, the ESC now attracts contestants from dozens of countries across the EBU membership, a TV audience in the hundreds of millions and global online reach in the billions.

“The Eurovision Song Contest captures the imaginations of people across generations, countries and cultures. It remains a beacon of joy, artistry and diversity – and a testament to the inclusive power of public service broadcasting,” said Green. “Being asked to lead the event is a dream come true and I look forward to working with everyone involved to take the project and the brand into an exciting future.”

The 69th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Basel, Switzerland on May 13th-17th 2025.