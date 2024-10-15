Spain tops Netflix Speed Index

Fifty-three per cent of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) maintained the same speed, while 45 per cent saw an increase of 0.2 Mbps during September on the Netflix ISP Speed Index – a monthly update on which ISPs provide the best prime-time Netflix streaming experience.

Spain was the only country in the top performance tier for September, with an average speed of 3.2 Mbps.

September saw significant changes across several ISPs. PakistanTelecom in Pakistan was the only ISP to see a notable increase in speed the month, rising from 2.0 to 2.4 Mbps. Meanwhile, four ISPs saw decreases of 0.2 Mbps this month. Hot in Israel dropped from 2.8 to 2.6 Mbps and Metronet in Honduras fell from 2.6 to 2.4 Mbps. BOnline in Kuwait dropped from 2.4 to 2.2 Mbps and Neotwl in South Africa dipped from 1.6 to 1.4 Mbps.

VECTANT in Japan had the largest drop in September, falling 0.4 Mbps, from 2.4 to 2.0.