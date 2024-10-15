Tele2 appoints Harion as President and CEO

Tele2’s Board of Directors has appointed Jean-Marc Harion as President and CEO of the Swdish telco, effective from November 10th.

With more than 25 years of experience from leading roles in telecom operators, Harion brings a wealth of industry expertise. Most recently, he served as CEO at Play Poland, where he led efforts to grow Play from a challenger position to 15 million customers and the leadership position in mobile, and second in fixed communications.

“We are very pleased to welcome Jean Marc Harion as the new CEO. Tele2 is undergoing a significant digital transformation, and the Board and I are confident that Jean Marc Harion is the right person to accelerate this change and lead the company into the future. He is a proven leader who, over the years and across different markets, has consistently demonstrated an ability to enhance operations while balancing investments, and implementing focused distribution strategies,” commented Thomas Reynaud, Chairman of the Board.

“I am honoured and very excited to be appointed new CEO and President of Tele2. As a member of the Board, I have had the chance to meet people and learn about the company in the past months. Tele2 is a worldwide reference for telcos and has a unique challenger culture. We will channel this energy in the right direction to build on the strong brands, continue improving customer experience and accelerate our growth,” added Harion

Tele2’s current CEO Kjell Johnsen announced on September 4th that he intends to leave the company. He will stay in his role until Harion joins Tele2.