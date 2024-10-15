WBD readies Max roll out in SE Asia

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has announced that its Max streaming service will launch on November 19th in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Max brings together entertainment from brands including HBO, Harry Potter, the DC Universe, Cartoon Network, Max Originals, and Hollywood movies, as well as programming from Discovery, TLC, AFN, Food Network, ID and HGTV all in one place.

JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming & Games at WBD, commented: “We are thrilled to bring Max to more consumers in Asia. […] Building on successful launches in the US, Latin America and Europe, Asia Pacific represents the next phase of Max’s globalisation, making Max available now in over 72 markets with more to come in 2025.”

James Gibbons, President at WBD, APAC added: “Warner Bros Discovery has long entertained fans across Asia Pacific with culture-defining content from powerhouse brands. For the first time, this programming will be available in a brand new streaming app for regional audiences, with Max combining incredible breadth and depth and a best in class viewing experience.”

Max will offer a choice of different plans. Full details about pricing will be announced in the coming weeks and will vary by country and provider.