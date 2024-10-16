Channel 4 to boost impact across Nations and Regions

Channel 4 has unveiled what it calls its “biggest-ever intervention in the UK creative industries”, with a package of measures focused on three core areas – skills, content, and people – to serve and reflect the whole of the UK.

This includes a £10 million (€11.9m) per annum, multi-year programme to support TV production roles, training and skills development across the UK, alongside a strengthened regional commissioning structure. Channel 4 has also committed to reach 600 roles in the Nations and Regions and double the size of its Manchester office.

4Skills to deliver biggest-ever intervention

Channel 4 is doubling its 4Skills budget to £10 million per year to boost production careers and strengthen regional production clusters across the UK. At its heart is a new, two-year, £6 million programme, Accelerate, that will fully fund progression roles, building skills and retaining production talent in the Nations and Regions. It will enable existing behind-the-camera talent in mid- and senior-level roles to gain experience and credits and to grow their careers in the cities where they live.

Accelerate will be led by 4Skills working alongside Channel 4 commissioners and the independent production community to identify the most impactful career progression opportunities. Over two years, it will support the career development of more than 100 people.

4Skills will also nurture the next generation of commissioning talent with the launch of an Assistant Commissioning Editor programme in Channel 4’s hub cities and Leeds.

Channel 4 has also announced plans to further invest in skills support for independent production companies in the Nations and Regions. It will offer training to support leadership and strengthen business skills.

4Skills will grow its partnerships with National and Regional screen agencies. Building on successful projects so far, it will scale sustainable production and deliver new series with returning potential.

Strengthening Channel 4’s out of London commissioning

Channel 4 aims to increase its commitment by one-third – from 9 per cent to 12 per cent of its main channel content spend and hours – in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales by 2028, as part of its new 10-year licence and two years ahead of the channel’s 2030 quota requirement set by Ofcom.

With one-third of its commissioning team already based outside London, Channel 4 is further strengthening its commissioning presence across the UK.

Jo Street is appointed as Channel 4’s new Director of Commissioning, Nations and Regions, with immediate effect. She will continue to be Head of Lifestyle and Head of Hub in Glasgow. Working closely with Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer, Ian Katz, and Managing Director, Nations and Regions, Sinéad Rocks, Street will lead the expansion of investment in the Nations and Regions, working with indies across the UK to develop capacity while optimising Channel 4’s out of London commissioning hubs. Rocks will continue to lead overall delivery of Channel 4’s 4 All the UK strategy, from Leeds.

Katz said: “Jo, as everyone in this industry knows, is a brilliant creative leader and has been a tireless and hugely effective champion of producers outside London. She will play a key role in our continued mission to build up our network of programme suppliers from across the UK and ensure Channel 4 secures the best creative ideas. We are determined to work with indies and screen agencies in the Nations and Regions to help producers build capacity and adapt to changing commissioning priorities. This will ensure we do not end up with a two-tier sector which sees London-based indies scooping up higher tariff shows and producers in the Nations and Regions left with only lower tariff production.”

Channel 4’s Head of Sport, Pete Andrews, has been named new Editorial Head of Hub Leeds, joining existing Bristol Editorial Head Sacha Mirzoeff. Leeds-based Jayne Stanger is promoted to Senior Commissioning Editor, Lifestyle.

Key genre editorial leads will travel quarterly to engage with producers in the Nations, communicate programming ambitions, and actively develop stronger relationships. Heads of Department will also regularly work from Channel 4’s regional hubs.

Channel 4’s new commissioning strategy for the Nations and Regions will support production companies to grow to the point where they can export IP. This seeks to bring in vital revenues to the UK’s independent production sector, and showcase the country’s culture and values abroad.

Finally, building on existing Channel 4 research examining four different types of representation – core, warm, incidental, and stereotypical – Channel 4 will partner with Media Cymru to enhance ‘core’ representation, where the location is shown in a multidimensional way, capturing the essence of an area, and challenging preconceptions.

This will begin with a pilot in Wales, gathering audience insights on how communities are portrayed. Authentically engaging with British audiences is central to Channel 4’s strategy and will ensure it remains a relevant and must-watch destination.

Alex Mahon, Chief Executive, Channel 4 said: “I am delighted to announce Channel 4’s biggest-ever intervention in the UK creative industries. Channel 4 is for everyone across the UK. We have a unique duty – that we take incredibly seriously – to represent the whole country, both on and off screen. 4Skills is a jewel in Channel 4’s crown and we are more committed than ever to growing its impact, to develop careers in our sector and seek out the next generation of talent. Our new commissioning approach reinforces our commitment to nurture and support the creative power of independent production companies. Together, we will build a bigger, better and more sustainable production capability in the Nations and Regions. We have made huge progress in the last five years, and we will not be letting up for a moment.”

Rocks added: “The opening of our operations in Leeds, Bristol and Glasgow was a historic moment for Channel 4, reinforcing our commitment to be representative of the whole of the UK, not just on screen but also across the wider industry. Now we are doubling down on that commitment to nurture and grow the careers of existing and new talent across the country. Our expansive programme of measures will bolster the backbone of the UK’s production industry, providing much needed support to the brilliant people who make our industry world leading.”