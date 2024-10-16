Data: CTV takes 46% share of all ad views in Europe

The FreeWheel Video Marketplace Report (VMR) – based on aggregated data from FreeWheel, an advertising technology platform in Europe – highlights the changing dynamics of how enterprise-class content owners and distributors are monetising premium digital video content. With FreeWheel’s extensive coverage and capabilities in Europe and the US, the data set included in this report is one of the largest available on the usage and monetisation of professional, rights-managed, ad-supported video content across the two regions.

This edition of the VMR explores ad viewership trends across devices, transaction types, and content types for the first half of 2024 (H1 2024) in selected European countries and the US.

Ad viewership continues to grow in the US and Europe with total ad views up +11 per cent year-over-year (YOY), +8 per cent and +29 per cent respectively. The findings mark almost a decade of double-digit growth in ad views in Europe, coinciding with viewers embracing the expanding and flexible offerings of digital and streaming platforms, including live video content.

Connected TV (CTV) has seen a +31 per cent increase in ad views in Europe compared to the same period in 2023, and it is now the primary device (46 per cent) through which viewers watch ad-supported content in the region. CTV continues its dominance in the US, capturing 83 per cent of ad views in H1 2024. The analysis highlights the prominence of the large screen in ad-supported premium video environments.

Audience targeting has increased by double digits in the US (+39 per cent) and Europe (+23 per cent) compared to the first half of last year, as media companies increasingly leverage first-party data and advanced targeting capabilities to reach intended viewers. This trend is expected to continue in light of the growing complexity in the privacy landscape.

Both regions recorded overall growth in programmatic ad views, +15 per cent in the US and an outstanding +41 per cent in Europe. Regional differences were more apparent at device level with CTV accounting for 87 per cent of programmatic ad views in the US versus 28 per cent in Europe. There’s scope for growth for this type of transaction in Europe, particularly as CTV continues to grow.

Live content represents an opportunity for advertisers and publishers to connect with large simultaneous audiences in both regions. Live ad-supported content captured 54 per cent of ad views in the US in H1 2024; figures are lower in Europe (22 per cent) but have grown from 18 per cent for the same period last year. With the recent streaming successes from large sports events, live in Europe is likely to show an upward trend moving forward.

(European countries featured the the report are: Belgium, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Norway and the UK.)