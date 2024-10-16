Sunderland pub fined for Sky Sports piracy

Kenneth Craigs, the Licensee of Cleo’s Bar in Sunderland, North East England, has been found guilty in his absence of two offences related to the dishonest broadcast of Sky televised programming. In this case, Craigs televised Sky Sports football matches, with the intent to avoid payment of the applicable commercial subscription charge. Sky Sports is only available to licensed premises in the UK via a commercial viewing agreement from Sky Business.

Craigs, the designated premises supervisor of Cleo’s Bar, was ordered to pay total fines and costs of £7,400 (€8,800).

Intellectual property protection body FACT brought the criminal prosecution at South Tyneside Magistrates Court against the licensee, for showing Sky Sports to customers without having valid commercial viewing agreements in place. Business premises that show Sky broadcasts without a commercial viewing agreement risk similar action, or even civil legal action.

“This verdict underscores FACT’s commitment to protecting the interests of our broadcast partners,” commented Kieron Sharp, FACT CEO. “By taking action against those who engage in fraudulent practices and unlawfully broadcast Sky content, FACT aim to create a strong deterrent for other licence holders who might consider similar actions.”

“Now, more than ever, it’s important to protect the investment of our customers,” added Sara Stewart, Head of Compliance (Commercial Anti-Piracy), Sky Business. “Businesses that show Sky Sports illegally can leave our legitimate Sky subscribers feeling short-changed.”

We actively visit thousands of venues every season to monitor the games they are showing to help protect hardworking Sky customers who are unfairly losing business due to this illegal activity. Venues who continue to televise content in this way are breaking the law, and when caught can face the risk of prosecution,” she warned.

Working with FACT is a key part of Sky’s commitment to protecting pubs and clubs that invest in legitimate Sky Sports subscriptions